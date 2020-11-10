New COVID-19 cases linked to local real estate show

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – COVID-19 cases in Capital Region continue to trend upwards. News10 is learning about some positive cases connected to a recent real estate reality show.

Back in August, a new competition reality show called “The Real Estate Commission” was casting in Albany. They were on the hunt for New York’s next top-producing real estate agent.

Around 30 contestants were selected to be a part of the show. A contestant called News10 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“We all came in with the big hopes and dreams of getting our wonderful starts in real estate. It just was a disaster,” said contestant.

The filming of the show took place from October to the first week of November. The contestant says they are not only one who has tested positive from the show.

“It’s just the whole thing, I don’t see how a show this big could keep up with COVID-19 compliances,” said contestant.

The contestant says everyone was asked to take a COVID-19 test before production started. The person says prior to going on the show, the staff reassured that everyone would be quarantined together.

“Meanwhile there was other people who we were around every day from hours on end. Those people were moving freely in the public and were not being monitored for the virus,” said contestant.

The filming of the reality real estate show took place at the Desmond Hotel in Colonie. The manager of the hotel says the whole cast and crew was extremely strict with COVID-19 guidelines.

He says they kept their regular hotel guests separate from the show’s cast. The production crew had their own designated floor in the hotel. The manager says there was certain people who were in charge of making sure everyone was wearing masks and social distancing. He says the crew had many hand sanitizer stations available.

The Albany County Health Department told News10 on Tuesday that they are aware of some possible positive COVID-19 cases related to the show. County case investigators are currently looking into it.

News10 reached out several times to “The Real Estate Commission” show directors to ask about their production. We have not heard back yet.

