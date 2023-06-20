ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Board of Education issued a mandate in 2022 that school districts can no longer use Native American names, mascots, imagery, or logos.

Several school districts including Glens Falls, Corinth and Schoharie have all changed their mascots from Indigenous imagery to unassociated names. Glens Falls Indians became The Bears, Corinth’s Tomahawk’s became The Riverhawks, and Schoharie’s Indians became The Storm.

Two school districts however are still in the process of changing their mascots. First I spoke with Shannon Shine the Superintendent of MOE-HAH-NUH-SEN who didn’t have a mascot, but had a team name of “The Warriors’ Shine said he’d hope to at least keep the Warriors name.

“We had hoped that our name as the Warriors would be taken as a more generic name not associated with the Native Americans.” “I don’t really think it’s been on our community’s radar as something that was intolerable or offensive so I think the majority of our residents feel that that is the name I could have stood” said Shannon Shine, Superintendent of Mohonasen Schools.

Shine added that he didn’t feel his district was given enough time to comply with the mandate.

“Reach out and say hey we want to start a dialogue to talk to you and it was certainly offensive to be threatened out of nowhere.

NYS Mandates Mascot Change

Kevin Kolakowski superintendent of Mechanicville schools agreed that the directive was strict, inconvenient, and followed by threats of loss of funding.

“But to have this amount of you know for sun districts really stresses them out in a community like ours in a district like ours when our focus is not mascots it’s on kids and mental health and supporting our students in every way possible to facilitate their success.”

According to the American Psychological Association, its former President Ronald F Levant stated that These mascots are teaching stereotypical, misleading and too often, insulting images of American Indians. These negative lessons are not just affecting American Indian students; they are sending the wrong message to all students.”

Mechanicville is having a meeting on June 21st to adopt a resolution to begin changes. School districts must eliminate the use of Native American mascots by 2025. Both school districts say public input is welcome for name changes.