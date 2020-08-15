National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Argyle

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. National Weather Service Albany confirming that a tornado touched down in the area of Goose Island Road in the Town of Argyle, after severe thunderstorms hit the Capital Region.

A National Weather Service storm survey team says that an EF1 tornado hit the town from 5:05 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. on August 10. The EF1 rating means the tornado was weak, with winds from 86 to 110 mph. The tornado’s estimated wind speed was 90 mph.

According to the survey team, damage from the tornado included snapped and uprooted trees. There was some shingle and siding damage to a few homes as well.