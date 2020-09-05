National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame reopens to the public on Saturday

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame opened to the public.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame opened it’s doors to to the public on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. The Museum has been closed since January for the installation of a new state-of-the-art Hall of Fame experience as well as multiple new and updated exhibitions.

Museum Director Cate Johnson say today’s reopening was even more special with Saturday being the Kentucky Derby Day.

Kathy Gorman and Mary Miner were the first two visitors to walk through the door.

“I am so excited. I am a member of the museum and I took advantage of the fact of preferential ticketing and I wanted to be one of the first one’s here,” said Gorman.

“I’m so anxious to see what they have done, because it’s going to be big changes whatever is it,” said Miner.

The new signature film, What It Takes: Journey to the Hall of Fame, will initially be shown at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. daily. What It Takes: Journey to the Hall of Fame is a 16-minute film that brings viewers on an amazing journey through the various aspects of thoroughbred racing.

Filmed and produced by Donna Lawrence Productions of Louisville, Ky., and narrated by famed broadcaster Bob Costas, What It Takes: Journey to the Hall of Fame, features original footage shot in 8K resolution from various racetracks and thoroughbred farms throughout the country.

Johnson says so much history from generation to generation can be found in the museum.

“When you start to tour the museum, you go through the starting gate, then you’re in the colonial gallery. You then go through the pre-civil war and post civil war era. You then end up into 20th century, and then into the jockey club,” said she.

Organizers say everyone inside of the museum must wear a mask at all times. Only a maximum of 24 people are allowed inside in every 2 hours. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online at www.racingmuseum.org beginning Aug. 31. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the museum. The floor has been marked to create an easy-to-follow route through the building, with added markers reminding guests to practice social distancing.

Bill and Sue Jefferys were one of many people who were thrilled to be back inside and apart of this special day.

“We are so happy to be here and especially on Kentucky Derby Day. Even though it’s in September, it’s still a wonderful feeling,” said Bill.

The Museum will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

