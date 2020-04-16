Latest News

National Grid working to restore power to thousands Thursday morning

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid crews are working to restore power to thousands in Saratoga County Thursday morning.

The National Grid power restoration map shows outages for multiple towns in the county including Saratoga Springs, Milton and Ballston Spa. According to the map the power went out at around 6 a.m. and is expected to be restored later Thursday morning at about 8:30 a.m.

Saratoga County dispatchers said the outage was likely caused due to the light snow and cool temperatures. For a detailed look at your forecast, check out this morning’s weather post.

Traffic lights in the area may be out due to the outage. Total Traffic Albany is warning commuters that if they run into an intersection with traffic light outages to treat it as a four-way stop.

