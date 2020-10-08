National Grid distributing dry ice at 3 area locations

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Grid crews continue to work to restore outages after severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Due to the widespread and longer-than-usual restoration times, National Grid will be distributing dry ice and bottled water at three locations near the Capitol.

  • Crossgates Mall parking lot in Albany, adjacent to the Macy’s entrance
  • Schenectady County Department of Engineering and Public Works, 100 Kellar Avenue
  • Pittstown Rescue Squad, 60 Parker School Road, Johnsonville

All three sites are following the same schedule:

  • Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

