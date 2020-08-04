National Grid deploying resources ahead of heavy rain, high wind

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The former Hurricane Isaias is forecast to continue through the Eastern Seaboard on Tuesday as large-scale tornado watches take effect throughout New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts. In preparation for likely high winds and heavy rain from, National Grid is moving resources in eastern New York to better respond to storm damage and outages Tuesday night.

National Grid’s emergency response plan includes:

Mobilizing field and tree crews

Increasing staffing in our Customer Contact Center

Staging crews and materials where severe impacts are likely

Patrols to monitor for potential flooding

Updating local emergency officials

Sending out calls, alerts, and safety reminders to customers

“Our crews will be ready to restore service as quickly and safely as possible if the storm impacts our system,” said Matt Barnett, National Grid’s Regional Director of Electric Operations. “Be cautious of downed wires and other storm hazards, including damaged trees, particularly broken limbs that haven’t yet fallen to the ground.”

Isaias was upgraded to a to category one hurricane from a tropical storm shortly before making landfall in North Carolina Monday evening, but winds dropped when it hit land to 75 miles per hour. Meteorologists expect a gradual weakening as it moves north northeast in coming days, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall along the coast Tuesday before heading out to New England and Canada.

