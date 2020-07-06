NASA creates perfume that smells like space

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve ever wondered what space smells like, now’s your chance to find out. A new perfume called ‘Eau de Space’ may give you some idea because it brings the scent of outer space down to earth.

According to Eau de Space product manager Matt Richmond, the fragrance was developed by a chemist named Steve Pearce. Pearce was originally contracted by NASA to recreate the smell in 2008, and it took him approximately four years to develop it.

Richmond said astronauts describe the smell as a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries, and rum.

According to Kickstarter, NASA’s goal with the fragrance was to help astronauts train before launching in orbit, but now they want to release it to the world.

The company also hopes it will lead to an increase in young students interested in STEM.

Eau de Space currently has nearly $50,000 in donations on Kickstarter.

NASA is also looking to release a fragrance called ‘Smell of the Moon.’

