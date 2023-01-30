ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Sadiem Wood, 34, of Albany, was arraigned on a 4-count indictment connected to a fatal shooting in August 2022. The indictment charges Wood with Murder, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

According to the indictment, Wood caused the death of Kareem Collier on or about August 2. Collier was fatally shot in the torso at about 2:15 a.m. on the 400 block of Central Avenue just west of Ontario Street. Wood is set to reappear in court on March 1.