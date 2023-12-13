ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second-degree murder charge against Dontie Mitchell has been dropped. Mitchell, an anti-violence activist, was accused of causing the death of Shieer Leggett on August 11 in Cohoes.

According to police, Leggett was caught in a crossfire between a group of people at Main and Schuyler Streets. Leggett suffered serious injuries and died at Albany Medical Center.

Dontie Mitchell spent years speaking out against gun violence after he was granted clemency for an armed robbery he committed at just 17 years old. He previously pleaded not guilty to charges, including second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to court documents, video surveillance shows Mitchell and the co-defendant engaged in a verbal altercation. Surveillance shows both drawing firearms but does not depict Mitchell firing his weapon. The document states that Leggett, an acquaintance of the co-defendant, was struck by bullets fired from the co-defendant’s gun.

Hon. Andra Ackerman dropped the second-degree murder and reckless endangerment charges. The weapon charges remain as the Court found “the evidence before the grand jury was legally sufficient to establish the offense charged.”

An Albany County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson says the DA will “re-present as soon as it is practical to do so.”