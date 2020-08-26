MTA forecasts ‘horrendous’ cuts to transit service, jobs without aid

FILE – In this April 7, 2020, file photo, some people wear masks while using the New York City subway system during the coronavirus pandemic in New York. New York’s mass transit agency wants Apple to come up with a better way for iPhone users to unlock their phones without taking off their masks, as it seeks to guard against the spread of COVID-19 in buses and subways. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s transit authority says it is facing the possibility of cutting bus and subway service by 40% and laying off more than 10% of the agency’s workforce.

The New York Daily News reports that if Congress does not provide additional funding, the agency’s chairman Pat Foye warns of “horrendous choices.”

While no cuts are final, the transit authority projects a deficit of more than $3 billion this year, and says it will need another $8 billion next year at least. Without additional funding, the agency says it will consider cutting the frequency of rail and subway cars and raising fairs.

