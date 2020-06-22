Motorcyclist dies in crash near exit 22, on I-87 Sunday

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man is dead and his passenger is in critical condition after his motorcycle struck a guide rail as he exited I-87 Sunday morning.

James Sidusky, 76, and his passenger Judy Sidusky were both ejected from the motorcycle. James was pronounced dead at the scene and Judy was transported by Lifenet to Albany Medical Center with critical injuries.

State Police in Queensbury responded to the scene at about 11:27 a.m.

Police is still investigating the cause of the crash.

