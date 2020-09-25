Lanes reopened on Western Ave near Gade Farm in Guilderland after motorcycle accident

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland Police reopened all lanes at Western Ave near Gade Farm Friday afternoon after a minor motorcycle versus vehicle accident.
Police said the was minimal to no threat to life or property due to the accident. Traffic was heavily impacted in the area for some time. Police cleared the scene as of 4:20 p.m.
NEWS10 is working to learn more information.
