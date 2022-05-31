ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the nation continues to mourn the horrific shooting at a Texas elementary school last week, one advocate is in Albany this week pushing for legislation to make schools safer. The mother of a student killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Florida in 2018 is hoping to get Alyssa’s Law passed in New York.

“We need to continue to protect our schools,” said Lori Alhadeff, who’s daughter, Alyssa, is the namesake of the legislation she’s pushing to get passed.

If it does, schools in New York would be equipped with at least one panic button in cases of emergencies like an active shooter, “The teacher can push a button on their cell phone, or a badge she wears around the neck, and it’s directly linked to law enforcement so law enforcement can go in, engage, take down the threat, or triage anybody that is injured,” she explained.

Alyssa was one of the 17 people who was killed at Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida in February of 2018.

“Alyssa’s beautiful, vivacious, amazing girl, she was only 14-years-old, played soccer, had such zest for life, and we just miss her and love her so much,” Alhadeff said.

Since her loss, Alhadeff has been advocating for change to make kids safer in the classroom, starting the organization Make Our Schools Safe. Since her daughter’s loss, the organization has passed Alyssa’s Law in both Florida and New Jersey and fought for other protections.

As the nation reels from another horrific mass shooting inside of a school, those efforts continue, “It breaks my heart. Unfortunately I know the pain that these families are going through,” she said.

While the debate on how to address the issue continues, Alhadeff says legislation like Alyssa’s Law is vital for the safety of schools, “The gun issue, it’s so polarizing, people are going to continue to fight that fight, but in the meantime, we have to be able to protect our kids when they go to school, and that they come home alive.”

The proposed legislation is currently in committee in both the Senate and Assembly. One of the sponsors of the Assembly version of the bill is local Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh.

More information about Make Our Schools Safe can be found here.