Moriah Formica to perform on Clifton Commons stage August 2nd

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park Town Board decided to resume the outdoor concert series for the remainder of the summer at the Clifton Common stage.

Concert goers will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing on the lawn while watching the performances.

Moriah Formica, Clifton Park resident and former NBC’s “The Voice”contestant will perform on the stage on August 2nd.

On August 2nd, the Town will decide if the next two previously scheduled concerts will be held. The two shows are:

Georgie Wonders Orchestra (August 9th) – An 18-piece big band orchestra playing the big band sounds of the 30’s and 40’s, along with music from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and more.

Jukebox Rebellion (August 16th) – The Capital Region’s hottest new dance party band, bringing a whole new level of entertainment and production.

Outdoor performances will be held on the Clifton Common Stage. Performances begin at 7:00 p.m. rain or shine. Lawn chairs are welcome however alcoholic beverages are not permitted on Town property. Face masks are required.

The Town previously cancelled performances scheduled for June and July.