SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the village of South Glens Falls.

John Lincoln-Lynch, 55, was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Incident Resulting in Death.

Around 7:40 p.m. on February 26, police said Paul Trombley, 67, of South Glens Falls, was fatally struck by a vehicle in the area of Main and 5th Streets. The driver fled the scene northbound on Route 9 into Glens Falls.

Lincoln-Lynch was arraigned and sent to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date