More than 30 NY hospitals stopping nonessential procedures amid COVID spike

NEW YORK — The Department of Health directed more than 30 hospitals to limit non-essential procedures amid an ongoing spike in COVID cases.

The order kicks in for procedures scheduled on or after Dec. 9. As of Monday, it applies to 32 hospitals.

A dozen cases of the omicron variant have been found in New York. It comes as hospitals statewide continue to strain under a surge in coronavirus cases, most traced to the delta variant, along with staffing shortages.

The number of people testing positive statewide each day for the virus has doubled in the last 30 days.

Gov. Kathy Hochul in recent days authorized the Health Department to limit nonessential, non-urgent procedures at hospitals close to running out of beds and deployed National Guard teams to relieve healthcare workers at facilities dealing with staffing issues and surging caseloads.

See the list of hospitals below: