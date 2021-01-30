More than 200 Saratoga County residents were vaccinated from the comfort of their own homes

SARATOGA COUNTY N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County officials are expanding access to the COVID vaccine. EMS workers and first responders will come to you, and deliver doses directly to your homes.

Between a joint effort with Saratoga County Public Health Services and over a dozen of local EMS agencies, over 200 county residents were vaccinated at their homes on Saturday.

“We take the ambulance out and we knock on their door. They are all expecting us and welcoming us in…we go in and vaccinate them,” says Nash Alexander, Chief Operating Officer with Wilton Emergency.

According to Saratoga County officials, this is believed to be the first wide-spread in-home vaccination effort in New York State.

Town of Wilton resident, Ed Zimmerman, got his first dose of the Moderna vaccine Saturday afternoon. Ed says he is not doing it for himself, he is doing it for his loved ones. “My wife being ill also a major factor. Fortunately, because of her diagnosis she is going to get better. So for my family, I needed to get this vaccine,” says Ed.

Who was able to get vaccinated? “Today’s list was from a special needs registry that was developed between the town supervisors as well as the sheriff’s office. Today is for 65 and older. These are either shut-ins, or have trouble getting to the vaccine centers and clinics, so that’s the focus of today,” says Nash.

Ems workers at the Wilton Ems station vaccinated 60 residents on Saturday. They started at 10 a.m. and finished up around 5 p.m.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to get the vaccine. I think it’s important that a lot of the small community based places can get that out to the community,” says Ed.

“Mobile healthcare has been working so hard during this pandemic to respond to emergency. It’s great to see we’re starting to put an end to it. To be part of that process — not just part of that response too,” says Nash.

Local ems personnel say they are ready to do more in-home vaccinations, they are just waiting to receive more doses.