COBLESKILL, N.Y. (News10) — NEWS10 is gathering more details regarding the Friday shooting along I-88 in Duanesburg that injured a New York State Trooper and ended when police say the alleged assailant took his own life. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with a member of the

Cobleskill Fire Department where Trooper Rick Albert has been a longtime firefighter and is currently Assistant Chief.

“United States Marine, honored fire chief and New York State Trooper. That tells you about his character,” said John Copland, a fellow member of the Cobleskill Fire Department. He told News10’s Anya Tucker that Albert is a shining example of someone who is dedicated to his country, the state of New York and his small community of Cobleskill. Copland said Albert has long been a firefighter, having grown up in a family dedicated to public service.

On Friday, Trooper Albert found himself staring down the barrel of a gun during a traffic stop. State Police say he had pulled over an SUV on I-88 in Duanesburg that was going more than 100 miles per hour. But as the veteran trooper approached the vehicle, New York State Police say the man inside fired upon Albert, striking him in the arm.

State Police are crediting the driver of a log hauling truck for pinning the vehicle as 2 suspects tried to take off- their alleged attempt to carjack a Ford pickup proved unsuccessful as it had been struck by the semi moments earlier, as the driver passed the chaotic scene. Police say the male suspect, identified as Nelson Troche, was later found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to online Department of Corrections records, Troche had recently been released after serving 11 years on a manslaughter charge. State Police say 30-year-old Alicia Eriole is currently locked up on charges involving the attempted carjacking and for possession of a weapon.

“The actions I am sure were honed in the Marine Corps,” said Copeland of Trooper Albert’s bravery and survival skills. Saying he relied upon his training Friday. “I assume that it’s the same thing when you pull a car over. You have absolutely no idea what is contained therein.”

New York State Police spokesperson Trooper Stephanie O’Neal tells News10 that Albert is recovering and looking forward to returning to work as soon as he can.

Eriole’s arraignment on two counts of Robbery prompted criticism from the Police Benevolent Association after bail was set at 5-thousand dollars cash. The PBA saying it was too low. On Sunday she was arraigned on a Criminal Possession of a Weapon charge. The judge setting her bail at 100-thousand dollars cash. As of this posting, Eriole remains housed in the Schenectady County Jail. The New York State Police say they expect more charges.