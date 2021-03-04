Monument to a miracle

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – 41 years ago, a group of college aged hockey players upset the greatest hockey team in the world during the 1980 winter games in Lake Placid.

The U.S. team beat the big red Soviet machine to advance to the gold medal round. And now, a non-profit organization is working to make sure that moment is memorialized forever.

Katie Million, a co-founder of Friends of the 1980 Miracle Hockey Team, LLC said, “We decided to start this not for profit, Friends of the 1980 Miracle Hockey Team, in order to fundraise for this project. Because it’s so massive and such a large budget, we need all the help we can get.”

Massive indeed. The life-size monument will feature the entire team, atop the medal podium, just like that famous photo.

“There’s already been a sculptor hired for the job. He’s already made a small model of the project,” Million said.

And now the group has got some help from the north country. Northway Brewing of Queensbury has created Miracle on Ice golden ale. A portion of the proceeds will benefit various charities including Friends of the 1980 Miracle Hockey Team.

Northway Brewing general manager Max Oswald said, “You get a lot of projects come your way, but this one really caught my eye. It seemed like something we could really get behind. A portion of the beer and we’re just now launching some merch. We’ve got hockey hoodies. We’ve got pins. We’ve got glassware, hats. And a portion of that will go as well.”