Montpelier’s council silent on mural request near BLM mural

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — City representatives in Vermont’s capital said nothing when asked if they wanted to sponsor a proposed red, white, and blue mural painted on either side of a “Black Lives Matter” street mural.

The Times Argus reports the silence of Montpelier city councilors at a meeting on Wednesday means the proposal to paint, “Liberty and justice for all,” on one side of the racial justice slogan and an American flag on the other will not move forward.

Under a new rule, a council member must sponsor a street painting, and none volunteered when the city’s mayor, Anne Watson, asked.

