Montgomery County Sheriff’s officers investigate recent burglary

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating recent burglary that occurred on the Western part of the county.

They are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect in the video. The video shows a man breaking into a business and stealing two cash registers.

Officers said they believe the suspect is a white male in his teens or twenties and of slender build and moderate height.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us at 518-673-2554, 518-853-5500 or 518-736-1850.

LATEST STORIES