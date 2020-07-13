Montgomery County man accused of hiding evidence after shooting

ROOT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway after a Montgomery County man shot another man with a shotgun Sunday evening and attempted to hide the evidence.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s officers said the incident occurred at 6:45 p.m. Sunday on Logtown Rd in the Town of Root.

The suspect Matthew Cool, 44, was involved in an altercation with another male at his residence and made threats of violence. According to the victim, Cool displayed a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and discharged a single birdshot type round in the direction of the victim. Shortly after firing the weapon, Cool attempted to hide it near his property.

Cool was located at his home and taken into custody by members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police. Police also recovered the shotgun as evidence.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Cool was charged with:

Two counts of assault in the second degree – D Felony

Menacing 2nd Degree – A Misdemeanor

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree – D Felony

Two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence – E Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree – C Felony

Criminal Use of a Firearm 2nd Degree – C Felony

Cool was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash and $50,000 property bond, he is to re-appear in the Town of Root court at a later date.

