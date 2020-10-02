Montgomery County launches flu shot campaign

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
flushot_696820

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County Public Health is encouraging residents to get a flu shot with its “get the flu shot campaign.”

The county debuted a video campaign offering reminders about taking precautions, stressing that the flu shot is safe, easy and effective.

“This is going to be a tough year, and with everything we’ve been through, combined with the flu season coming up, it’s extra important to make sure we highlight for the community how important it is to get a flu shot,” Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort told News10.

“It’s very very important. It’s always been important to promote flu vaccines for children, senior citizens, and those who have underlying health conditions,” said Sara Boerenko, Montgomery County Public Health Director.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report