Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Montgomery County coronavirus update

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 56 positive cases since COVID-19 testing began. There have been 47 people who have recovered from the virus in the county.

Two people are being treated in the hospital. There are six positive cases being monitored in home-based isolation, and there has been one COVID-19 related death.

Currently, 31 people are quarantined who have not tested positive for the coronavirus.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak