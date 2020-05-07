Montgomery County coronavirus update

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 56 positive cases since COVID-19 testing began. There have been 47 people who have recovered from the virus in the county.

Two people are being treated in the hospital. There are six positive cases being monitored in home-based isolation, and there has been one COVID-19 related death.

Currently, 31 people are quarantined who have not tested positive for the coronavirus.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES