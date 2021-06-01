Police: Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ police station

Christoper Oldenburg, 19, was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department over Memorial Day weekend for making a terrorist threat.

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department arrested Christopher Oldenburg, 19, on Memorial Day for allegedly making a terrorist threat to the sheriff’s 911 call center. Police say he threatened to ‘shoot up’ a police station.

Oldenburg was arrested after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department say that he called their 911 center saying, ‘Well I’m telling you once I get up to Montgomery I’m shooting that f*****g

police department up and that is a promise.” The call was placed on Memorial Day.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, with the help of the Gloversville Police Department, arrested Oldenburg Monday, May 31 at an apartment in Gloversville.

Oldenburg was charged with making a terrorist threat, a felony, and arraigned in the Town of Glen Court. He was released on his own recognizance after the arraignment.