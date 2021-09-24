Monster Jam returning to Albany

Grave Digger

NEWS10 got a preview of Monster Jam’s return to live performances. They’ll be at the Times Union Center 9/25-9/26.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monster Jam, returning to New York for the first time since the pandemic began, is making a stop at the Times Union Center for a weekend of shows. They’re holding three full-capacity events.

Grave Digger driver, Tyler Menninga, is excited to be back in the arena.

“It’s been about a year off for me. I started back up in April this year, and it’s been pretty much nonstop ever since. It’s been awesome,” Menninga told NEWS10. “The fans are loving the shows, we’re loving the shows, it’s working out great for everybody.”

Patrons are required to wear masks. Tickets start at $22.00.

