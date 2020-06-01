Moms more likely to do more work during pandemic, study finds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June 1st marks the United Nation’s Global Day of parents, a day to recognize parental figures for the vital role they play into the development of young minds.

During this unique and difficult time parents have been stepping up to teach their children from home, but according to a new study moms have been bearing the most weight.

The study, published by the Institute for Fiscal Studies and UCL Institute for Education studied 3,500 families with two opposite-gender parents.

The study found that moms are more likely leave work to take care of their children and for those who are juggling both a job and taking care of the kids at home the study found that almost half of that time is being spent dealing with interruptions.

“Mothers in these households are doing paid work during an average of five hours a day in addition to doing the same amount of domestic work as their partner,” Research Economist Lucy Kraftman said. “The vast increase in the amount of childcare that mothers are doing under lockdown, which many are juggling alongside paid work, is likely to put a strain on their well-being.”

Mom’s in the Capital Region weighed in on the challenges of being both a parent and a professional during the pandemic. They said it all comes down to creating a plan.

While the study found that moms are bearing the most weight, dads also stepped up by conducting chores around the house and cutting down their work hours.

The report also finds that: