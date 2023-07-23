CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local teenager has gone viral on TikTok for the inspirational words he shared at his Mohonasen High School graduation ceremony. Nick Giardono’s speech has received millions of views and over 150,000 likes on the platform.

The 18-year-old shared a message of “doing your best” and having faith in what the future holds. He emphasized that while he was not the class valedictorian or class president, he had ideas worth sharing, and the proof is in the reception online. His sports-related analogies resonated with people all across the internet.

Giardono joined NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno to discuss how it feels to be a role model for other students like him, and share his plans for the future. You can watch parts of his speech, and the full interview, in the video player above.