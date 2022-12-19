Mohawk Hudson Humane Society remains over capacity for dogs, with the number of canines far outnumbering kennels available.

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capacity concerns continuing at a local shelter, with Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands having a plethora of dogs available for adoption. With the holidays around the corner, the humane society is hoping some holiday spirit can help a lot of animals find their forever homes.

“I think during this time of the holidays, we’re just really hoping that people will open their homes for the holidays and bring in a new family member,” said Ashely Jeffrey Bouck, CEO of Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

Dogs are now filling up more space at the shelter. While Jeffrey Bouck says cats have had an easier time getting adopted, it hasn’t been the same for canines.

“We only have 86 kennels here at the shelter for dogs and we have about 132 dogs in our care right now,” she explained.

The humane society’s CEO believes the financial impact of COVID and inflation are key factors in so many animals being available for adoption, especially as many families brought in pets at the height of the pandemic.

“If people can’t afford the care, if they can’t afford the pet food, everything has gone up significantly,” she said.

While many are facing financial challenges, Jeffrey Bouck reminds pet owners there are plenty of resources available at MHHS, “We have our loved for life programs, which keep pets in their homes. If anybody needs help from our pet food pantry, if they need low cost spay/neuter or wellness services. We also have our behavior helplines.”

In an effort to get more of their animals adopted, MHHS is running a holiday lights special through the end of the year.

The initiative halves the adoption fee for animals a year and older, while you can adopt a younger four-legged friend with 25% off the typical fee.

“We’re really hoping that people will come on down to adopt now,” Jeffrey Bouck said.