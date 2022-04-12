MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a day of celebration at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, as the shelter received a $1 million from Lisa and Ed Mitzger of Business for Good, the largest donation in their 135 year history. Monday’s ceremony included the renaming of the animal care center after Lisa Mitzger.

“We can make so much change in transforming the lives of animals and those who love them,” said Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, the CEO of Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

“I hope it makes a huge difference, right? Let’s help as many animals as we can,” Lisa Mitzger added.

It’s historic funding that hopes to boost the efforts of Mohawk Hudson to assist animals and find forever homes. This includes 23 new cats and kittens, who just this weekend, were left in boxes and crates outside the shelter by three women after it was closed for the day.

According to MMHS, surveillance video also shows the women throwing additional cats onto the property from their SUV.

“Many of them have upper respiratory infections, but fortunately 23 of them are in our care right now, and we’re just going to take care of them and give them the best chance of survival and hopefully find their forever homes soon,” Bouck explained.

Following the incident, the shelter is reminding the community that there is always help available.

“We can help people so that they’re not put into this situation. That is exactly why we are here, to help the community and to keep animals in their loving households. And if they can’t stay, just give us a call and we can help,” the shelter’s CEO said.

On top of assisting animals in the shelter, the $1 million donation also aims to boost MHHS’s other missions, including providing services to animals and those who care for them.

“I love animals so much, the work that they do here goes so far beyond just sheltering the animals. All of the enrichment programs, the food pantry, the training, pairing them with forever homes, they just do such incredible work,” Mitzger said.