Mohawk Honda hosts virtual pet adoption event

EAST GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Honda hosted a virtual Pet Adoption Clinic on Thursday, featuring pets from the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society who need homes.

This is Mohawk Honda’s second virtual pet adoption clinic event. In addition to live appearances from the Humane Societ, video submissions with kitties and good dogs from Saratoga County Animal Shelter, Fulton County SPCA, and Montgomery County SPCA.

Mohawk Honda says its pet adoption clinics have helped place hundreds of pets dogs, cats, birds, and reptiles in Capital Region homes over the years.

If you can provide a healthy and loving home, please consider rescuing a shelter animal. Take a look at Mohawk Honda’s Facebook Live video for inspiration, and contact them if you are interested in any of their featured pets:

