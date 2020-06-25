Mohawk Honda hosts virtual pet adoption event

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kitten and Puppy_666451

EAST GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Honda hosted a virtual Pet Adoption Clinic on Thursday, featuring pets from the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society who need homes.

This is Mohawk Honda’s second virtual pet adoption clinic event. In addition to live appearances from the Humane Societ, video submissions with kitties and good dogs from Saratoga County Animal Shelter, Fulton County SPCA, and Montgomery County SPCA.

Mohawk Honda says its pet adoption clinics have helped place hundreds of pets dogs, cats, birds, and reptiles in Capital Region homes over the years.

If you can provide a healthy and loving home, please consider rescuing a shelter animal. Take a look at Mohawk Honda’s Facebook Live video for inspiration, and contact them if you are interested in any of their featured pets:

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak