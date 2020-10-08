Mohawk Auto opens new location in Malta

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Auto is expanding its services to a new location in Saratoga County. Their latest 65-thousand square-foot facility will open in Malta.

Once completed, the new Mohawk Chevrolet will include a customer business center, service area, and contact-less car wash. They will also include a large indoor and outdoor customer waiting area, to allow for social distancing.

“We’re going to have a very nice nature trail for our customers for our employees to be able to utilize both while they’re at work and while they’re here for service or sales, a large showroom play area,” Mohawk Chevrolet President Andrew Guelcher said. “It’s a building that’s really focused on customer experience and we thought that was important while continuing to observe the guidelines that are put in place by the department of health.”

The company is partnering with the New Meadow School and Autism Society to bring a sensory-friendly room for people with autism and related disorders.

