Mohawk Ambulance hiring emergency medical responders

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Ambulance is looking to hire paramedics, emergency medical responders, dispatchers, and CDL drivers at its locations throughout the Capital Region. The company which services the Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer and Saratoga counties hopes to fill the open positions.
For in-person interviews, a job fair is being held at the Brunswick station in Troy. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Those seeking an employment opportunity can browse available jobs on the company’s website.
