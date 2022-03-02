PETERSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The body of a deceased female, who was found in a state park in Rensselaer County, has been identified as a woman reported missing out of White Creek.

The body of Morgan Bates was located on Sunday in the area of Cherry Plain State Park. Bates was reported missing on February 22. Her case is now being investigated as a suspicious death.

The 20-year-old was last seen in Eagle Bridge in Washington County, though a possible sighting of her may have taken place around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GIVE tip line at 1-800-448-3847 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.