GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was issued Monday morning for Joyce Caron, 80, who was reported missing from Gloversville. According to New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Caron has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Caron was last seen on Park Street in Gloversville at 8:40 a.m. Monday, February 28. She was driving a 2005 red Chevy Trailblazer with North Carolina plates reading RBN-4123. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Similar to vehicle shown: NC plates, RBN-4123. Photo Courtesy NY Alert.

Caron is described as being five feet tall, weighing ninety pounds. According to police, she is white and has gray hair.

If you see Caron or the car she was last seen driving, you are asked to contact the Gloversville City Police Department at (518) 736-2100 or call 911.