Missing vulnerable adult alert for Guilderland man cancelled

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland Police cancelled the missing vulnerable adult alert at 8:46 a.m. Thursday morning.

The alert was for Russell Bedinotti, a 77-year old Guilderland man.

When he went missing he was wearing a blue medium size shirt, tan khaki pants and brown shoes. He is described as a white man with brown eyes and sandy hair. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Police said he has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. If you see him, police ask that you call the Guilderland Police Department at (518) 356-1501 or 911.

He was driving a 2008 red Toyota Tacoma pickup with NY registration AVV-8040.

