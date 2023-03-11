TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – NEWS10 has learned exclusive information that the missing Mechanicville man is the person Troy police found dead in an abandoned house, Friday night.

The Troy Police Department has now picked up the case of 41-year-old Daniel Murphy who had been missing since Wednesday.

Murphy last contacted family March 8, but failed to show up to work and he hadn’t been heard from since.

Troy Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker confirms Murphy was found dead around 7 p.m. in an abandoned house near 8th and Hoosick streets. It took time to confirm his identity.

However, Mechanicville Police Chief William Rabbit confirms to NEWS10 that Murphy’s missing person case has been closed and his family has been notified.

Troy police say his death is not considered suspicious at this time.

Murphy is said to have a history of addiction, and his family previously told police they were concerned he may have relapsed. Troy police say they are waiting for an autopsy and toxicology results as the investigation remains ongoing.

Information is limited at this time and NEWS10 will continue to update you both on air and online at NEWS10.com with all the latest in details.