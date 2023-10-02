ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police confirm that 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has been found alive. They say she is safe and in good health. State Police also note that a suspect is in custody in relation to the investigation.

On scene at Moreau Lake State Park, the family gathered near the entrance to let out a huge cheer. They briefly thanked all the law enforcement and volunteers for their tireless efforts. The focus now on caring for Charlotte.

The Amber Alert that was sent out at 9:35 a.m. on Sunday morning was canceled around 6:45 p.m. on Monday evening, 21 hours after it had been issued. The announcement of Charlotte’s discovery coming just minutes past the 48 hour mark since she was first noticed to be missing.

State Police sending out a notice thanking the family and community for their support. They also note this is still an active investigation. A press briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3, though the specific time and location have not been announced.