Millions coming to local municipalities through new COVID-19 relief bill

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Help could soon be on the way for local governments throughout the Capital Region after the Senate passed the latest COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend.

“Honestly it’s about time, we’ve been waiting for it, we’ve been hoping for it,” said Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli.

It’s a feeling echoed by many in local government across New York State. The $1.9 trillion relief bill includes direct federal aid to municipalities.

“Funding is definitely going to help replenish some of that reserve that we had to use to just make up last year, the shortfall in this last year alone. Last year we were short around $500,000 in overall revenue,” Patricelli said.

Albany County will receive more than $55 million. Meanwhile, cities, towns, and villages in the county will see over $170 million combined.

“Local governments need to use these funds to end the pandemic, help local businesses, support the families hit hardest by the crisis and to rebuild our infrastructure,” NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario said.

New York State will get over $20 billion—$12 billion of which will address the state’s deficit. That funding will also have an impact locally.

“We did get notified we are getting back $2.3 million they’ve been sitting on since they knew what aid they were going to get, so these are all good things and good issues to have moving forward,” Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy said.

The $1.9 trillion relief bill still needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden.