Middleburgh Street and 6th Avenue closed in Troy due to police presence

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are on scene of a domestic incident at a residence on 6th Avenue and Middleburgh Street.

Captain Steven Barker said there is a barricaded subject in the home and ask the public to avoid the area.

The road at 6th Avenue and Middleburgh Street remain closed due to the police presence.

Police said the incident is currently contained to a residence and they believe there are no threats to the outside surrounding area.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will update this article as new information is learned.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG