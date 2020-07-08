Middleburgh Street and 6th Avenue closed in Troy due to police presence

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are on scene of a domestic incident at a residence on 6th Avenue and Middleburgh Street.

Captain Steven Barker said there is a barricaded subject in the home and ask the public to avoid the area.

The road at 6th Avenue and Middleburgh Street remain closed due to the police presence.

Police said the incident is currently contained to a residence and they believe there are no threats to the outside surrounding area.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will update this article as new information is learned.

