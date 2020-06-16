Megabus resuming service between Albany and New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Megabus, the deeply discounted bus service that auctions tickets for seats up until the shuttle leaves, is resuming limited service between Albany and New York City on Friday.

Routes are severely limited, running only on Friday, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays for now.

Buses departing Albany will arrive in the city at 6:15 p.m. There are two stops in Albany on the Megabus route. Buses will depart Collins Circle at 3:45 p.m., stopping at Rensselaer Station at 4 p.m. before going south.

From NYC, buses are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. departures. This return route stops at Rensselaer Station at 2:50 p.m. and finally arrives at Collins Circle at 3 p.m.

Megabus says several new preventative safety measures are in place, including reduced seating for social distancing and ramped up cleaning procedures. As a result, Megabus says it is the only bus company in the country that has received a Safety Stamp of Approval from the World Tourism and Travel Council.

