Meet the Barnhills: Northville family featured on ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was a painful moment that made audiences across the country laugh!

On Sunday’s episode of “America’s Funniest Home Video,” the Barnhill family’s video made it’s appearance.

In the clip, you see Mr. Barnhill falling through a playhouse while trying to jump over it and catch a football while his two children watch the moment unfold.

The Barnhills weren’t the only local family to appear on the popular show, Carl and Kerry Kakule’s dog, Terry, was also featured on the broadcast.