Meet Patti Dushane, the Capital Region Remarkable Women winner

(NEWS10) — Every day remarkable women inspire and lead in the Capital Region. For the past month, NEWS10 has been sharing stories of remarkable women in our community, nominated by viewers for their commitment to helping others in the Capital Region.

A winner was selected and announced Friday morning on NEWS10: Patti Dushane.

Patti Dushane believes in the power of prayer, and it was that power that brought her to do something she had never done before: open a food pantry.

Matthew 25 is a food pantry, thrift shop, resource center and so much more where all the clients are treated with dignity and respect.

Patti posing with Christina Arangio inside the NEWS10 studios.

Patti was born and raised in Catskill and loves her community. While working in the Catskill Central School District, she saw something that touched her heart — children going hungry when they weren’t in school.

“I was in prayer, praying about it, and it came to my heart that we needed a food pantry, so I started one.”

That was in 2008, one shelf in an apartment next to her home.

“When you’re from a small community, I think there was such a need that word got out and they started coming to my house. So then a line started going down the street, and I knew we needed a bigger place.”

To read more about Patti and her food pantry initiative, click here.

To celebrate Patti, NEWS10 invited her family to surprise her on air! You can watch the full video below:

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. In addition to Patti there were three other finalists, which you can read about here.

Patti won a trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show with other remarkable women in the nation. The national winner will be named in mid-March.

Congratulations!

LATEST STORIES: