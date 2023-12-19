TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mechanicville woman was arrested for reportedly purchasing a vehicle off Facebook Marketplace with fake currency in July. Jennifer M. Landry, 39, was taken into custody by Colonie Police on December 9 and handed over to State Police.

The transaction took place on July 29. The victim, a Lake Luzerne resident, told police they realized the currency was fake after Landry departed with the vehicle. Investigations determined that Landry had paid with fraudulent $100 bills. The vehicle was recovered on August 13 with assistance from the South Burlington Police Department in Vermont.

Landry also reportedly tried to purchase a vehicle on July 24 in Troy. State Police say she presented the victim with fake currency. The victim discovered the currency was fraudulent and refused the sale.

Landry was arrested and arraigned on the following charges:

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

Attempted Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

Conspiracy in the sixth degree

Criminal Simulation

Landry was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. She was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.