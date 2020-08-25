MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To prevent against car break-ins, Mechanicville Police is reminding residents to lock their cars. While police said they have not seen a surge in car break-ins this year, they have in the past.
The notice comes as several surrounding towns and cities have seen numerous car break-ins in the last few days/weeks, police said.
Some ways to prevent car break ins are to lock doors and close windows, to park in well-lit areas when possible and to hide valuables.
LATEST STORIES
- Newsfeed Now: Gulf Coast prepares for Hurricane Laura
- Engram showing signs of breakout season, health permitting
- Virginia woman sets Adirondack High Peak Record
- Giving On 10: Hardware company matching donations for PPE to schools
- Mechanicville Police issue car break-in prevention reminder