Mayoral candidates react to expletive-laced recording leaked

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy republican candidate for mayor Tom Reale is calling an exchange between himself, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, and his aides one of the most embarrassing experiences of his life.

An audio recording of the exchange obtained by the Times Union shows McLaughlin demanding Reale get out of the race and throw his support behind independent candidate Rodney Wiltshire. The discussion then turns into a shouting match filled with expletives when Reale said he wasn’t going to leave the race. Reale eventually did drop out, only to rejoin days later.

“The only thing I want to do going forward is put an end to this bulling in politics, it’s got to stop,” Reale told NEWS10 ABC over the phone. “It turns people off to politics, and it’s not good for anyone.”

“This is the bitter party politics that have plagued the city of Troy for far too long,” Wiltshire told NEWS10. “It is so unfortunate that it’s still happening and it’s happening at the last second.”

“We will continue to deliver our message of progress on important issues to voters,” Madden told NEWS10 in a statement. “I remain committed to protecting taxpayers and addressing the needs of our residents.”