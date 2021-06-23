Mayor Sheehan wins Democratic Primary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At her watch party held at the Italian American Community Center, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan thanked everyone who came out to support her during the primary election.
If elected for a third term, she wants to focus on issues such as home ownership, affordable broadband, and curbing gun violence that has been plaguing not only the City of Albany, but cities across the country. She said over these next few months, she will continue to work with constituents and hear their concerns to help Albany move forward from this pandemic.
“We as leaders have ideas,” said Sheehan. “We want to move forward. We have our own passions, but we have to remember that we are elected to lead and we have to listen to our residents and that’s something I’m looking forward to all through the summer, and all the way through as we really rebuild back and reimagine our city.
The mayor added she is going to work hard to win the general election come November.
LATEST STORIES
- Sheriff Zurlo reminding residents & visitors to lock cars, hide or remove valuables as break-ins, thefts increase
- Frontier Airlines adds ‘COVID Recovery Charge’ to ticket price. Here’s what it covers
- Warren Buffett resigns as trustee of Gates Foundation
- Block party fundraiser for gun violence awareness month in Troy
- Critical blood shortage affecting people being treated for cancer