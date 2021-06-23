Mayor Sheehan wins Democratic Primary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At her watch party held at the Italian American Community Center, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan thanked everyone who came out to support her during the primary election.

If elected for a third term, she wants to focus on issues such as home ownership, affordable broadband, and curbing gun violence that has been plaguing not only the City of Albany, but cities across the country. She said over these next few months, she will continue to work with constituents and hear their concerns to help Albany move forward from this pandemic.