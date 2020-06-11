Mayor Sheehan orders removal of Albany’s Philip Schuyler statue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Kathy Sheehan signed an executive order on Thursday directing the removal of a statue depicting Maj. Gen. Philip Schuyler from Albany City Hall.
Schuyler was reportedly Albany’s largest slave-owner in his day.
Sheehan’s order directs the Department of General Services to whatever steps necessary to remove the statue as soon as possible and give it to a museum or other historical institution for future display. It also orders Schuyler’s name to be removed from the plinth, and includes a provision for an engineering study to determine its structural integrity.
