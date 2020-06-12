Mayor Sheehan endorsing Toporowski in Democratic district attorney race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has endorsed Matthew Toporowski—a progressive lawyer also supported by Bernie Sanders, John Legend, Zephyr Teachout, and the Working Families party—in his race for Albany County District Attorney.

Toporowski is challenging incumbent David Soares in the Democratic Primary on June 23.

Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin joined in Sheehan’s endorsement of the candidate, citing “the urgent need for a new approach to criminal justice in our communities.”

Sheehan, McLaughlin, and other local elected officials and community leaders announced their endorsements at 3 p.m. on Friday in front of City Hall.

Toporowski platform aims to listen to the community, recognize the impact of systemic racism, and shift the District Attorney focus away from over punishment.

LATEST STORIES